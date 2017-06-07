Elisabeth Moss thinks 'The Handmaid’s Tale' is basically 'The Real Housewives'

Are Elisabeth Moss’ and Max Minghella’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” characters real? No. Do I want them to be? Kind of.

Sure, the world of Gilead is oppressive and depressing, and I know it’s more important to be focused on the bummer parts — but it’s just so hard when Offred (Moss) and Nick (Minghella) have such lovely chemistry. It’s like I’m watching Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes in real time — people who are important but not that important — and it’s a dang delight.

In an interview with Elle, Moss hints that Nick and Offred’s whole no-strings thing might get more serious which, YAS! “It’s part of the reason that I’m really excited about season two,” she says. “[Offred’s] in this position where she might be in love with two people. Honestly I think she does love Nick — if I can speak for her — but I don’t know if she knows that she does yet.” Tell me more, girl! Give me all the crumbs!

“She has a husband who she also loves, who’s the father of Hannah, who she also now knows is alive. It’s the most complicated 'Real Housewives' episode you’ve ever seen.” Oh dear, she’s clever too? “The 'Real Housewives of Gilead' is gonna have a great reunion episode after episode 10.”

Um, I would absolutely watch that.

Earlier this week, we chatted with Max Minghella, who is very cute and very charming and can you even, and he’s all about the romance, too. “Lizzie and I had never met before we showed up to work, so we were both relieved there was a natural chemistry, which hopefully comes across on the screen,” he said. “We both connected to those sides of ourselves in our own lives. I love doing romantic things. I’m a very romantic person in my own life, so it’s one of the easier things to tap into.”

It’s cool to ship two fictional characters based in a fictionalized world of terror, right? Because I’m shipping. I’m shipping hard.

34-year-old Moss also talked to the magazine about being in a show that's about an oppressive cult when she is — surprise! — a Scientologist. "Whatever anyone believes, I don't believe that Church and State should get too close," she said. "And some of the things that have happened recently have really frightened me. For me, what the book and the show are so much about is that separation. It's a theocracy! No government should be run by any religion!"

I mean, yeah, but you're a Scientologist who used to be married to Fred Armisen, so.