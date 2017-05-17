Jennifer Lawrence got caught dancing on a stripper pole, is not sorry

Jennifer Lawrence, as you may know, is one of Hollywood’s cool girls. When she’s not going on secret dates with Darren Aronofsky, she’s talking about drinking too much and vomitting and pooping and it’s all very hashtag relatable. Stars, they’re just like us! Except they’re not burdened with crippling debt and an eczema patch that just won’t go away no matter what you try.

Now, she’s dancing on a stripper pole and refusing to apologize for having a good ass time. Oh wait, let me explain.

According to W Magazine, Radar Online published a video of the 26-year-old hanging at the Beverly Hills Club in Vienna, Austria, where she’s currently filming “Red Sparrow.” In the video, Lawrence reportedly dances with a man (oh my!) and then bumps and or grinds on a stripper pole (oh dear!). I mean, forbid if a woman goes out and has fun.

Anyway, the “Mother” star quickly offered her side of the story via Facebook, for some reason.

“Look,” she wrote. “Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night.”

Oh, and since Radar characterized Lawrence as dancing in her bra, she had a sick burn slash clarification for that, too. “PS that’s not a bra, it’s an Alexander Wang top and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancings pretty good. Even with no core strength.”

I think the most shocking part of this is that J.Law took to Facebook to address the faux controversy. Like, ew, who uses Facebook anymore?