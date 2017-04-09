Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are exclusive now!

On Saturday, J to the L-O posted an Instagram picture of her and, we’re all assuming Rodriguez at this point, cuddling on the couch with matching white sneakers on. Which begs the question: who hangs out on a couch with their sneakers on? Are you guys animals?

#saturdayvibes A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

US Weekly reports that although the pair is only three months into their relationship, the two are already getting serious. “They’ve been talking about the future and, of course marriage has come up,” a source says. Too soon! Seriously. It’s too soon.

Lopez has apparently already introduced A.Rod to her mother, Guadalupe. Rodriguez described the relationship in detail on “The View,” in short, simple sentences, calling the 47-year-old things like “incredible mother,” “great daughter,” and “very simple person.” I bet he reads a lot of Dr. Seuss! That’s not an insult. Dr. Seuss is lit.

Spring has sprung, love is in the air, this romance is one for the ages, etc.