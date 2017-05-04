Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged, BTW

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the hosts of Morning Joe, have announced their engagement. Which isn’t exactly surprising, as their relationship was basically morning news worst kept secret.

According to Vanity Fair, Scarborough popped the question after losing his breath while climbing a romantic, Parisian hill.

They were en route to the Bellini bar in its lobby when Scarborough paused and stopped Brzezinski. “Halfway up the hill, he said he needed to sit down,” she told me. “We hadn’t been feeling well, so I thought, 'Oh, poor guy, he can’t make it up the hill.'” “His glasses were fogging up he was so nervous. I kept thinking he really must not have felt well,” Brzezinski said. Scarborough then plopped down on one knee with an oval-shaped diamond ring set in platinum that he’d been hiding in his suitcase for days and asked her to marry him. “When I saw him on one knee, I started laughing nervously, almost hysterically,” she said. “And then he asked, and I said, ‘Absolutely.’ ”

Their on-air flirtation has long been noticed by, well, everyone. Jezebel even called their intense chemistry “reminiscent of two college radio DJs who just f—ked in the booth,” which is a pretty apt description.

“We have crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too,” Scarborough told The Hollywood Reporter in April. “I think that pretty much says it doesn’t it?”

According to the mag, rumors of their relationship circulated during the 2016 campaign, but Brzezinksi shot them down, telling GQ “I really don’t want to talk about my personal life.”

But now, she’s willing. “Everyone talks about how there was always something there,” she told Vanity Fair. “Over the past year and a half, I realized I had to face these feelings and that it was time to stop putting them in a box. It was not an easy process and it was not an easy set of decisions for either of us. It was something I couldn’t deny anymore.”

Brzezinski, 50, split from her husband of 23 years last June. Scarborough, 54, divorced his second wife in 2013, so you know, it was about time.