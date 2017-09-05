Let's talk about that time John Legend tried to dump Chrissy Tiegen

Chrissy Teigen — the kind of celebrity that I was reluctant to be charmed by, but I am so, so charmed by — almost got dumped by her now-husband, John Legend. Her response? “No.”

Allow me to explain: In an interview with The Guardian, the paper notes that Legend and Teigen have been together for ten years — they married in 2013 — except for one time for a whole half-hour. “I was really stressed and busy,” he says. “I was just like: ‘I’d just be happier single right now,’ and she was like: ‘No.’” LOL, Classic Teigs.

Teigen confirmed as much via Twitter, saying “It wasn’t a typical break up.”

It wasn't a a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like "no" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2017

“He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like ‘no.’” Atta girl.

And in case you were wondering about how these two manage to be so open to the public about their relationship — especially Teigen, who has made herself relatable through both sass and the art of over sharing — the “All of Me” singer says it’s partly who they are. But it’s also part of like, their brand.

“I think it would be harder if we were trying to put up some facade that wasn’t real, but since who we are on social media is really natural and really a reflection of who we are in our private life in a lot of ways, I think it feels very unforced for us,” he tells The Guardian.

“I think we have enough wisdom to know when it’s the right time to share and when it isn’t,” he continues. "Occasionally, we’ll make a mistake but, generally speaking, I’m happy with what we’ve chosen to share, and I think it’s generally better than the alternative of going through publicists and tabloids.” Sounds about right.

So yeah, these two are still my faves. Ugh.