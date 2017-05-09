Jon Hamm resumes one-man war on underwear

As reports today reveal the possible escalation of America's 16-year presence in Afghanistan, another protracted battle has resumed on American soil: flouting convention, Jon Hamm has once again gone commando in public.

Yesterday in Los Angeles, the 46-year-old former "Mad Men" star slipped the surly bonds of underwear to touch the face of paparazzi cameras. Out for a morning stroll in the Los Feliz neighborhood, he was photographed showing a detailed view of male anatomy that most men usually don't — or can't — make available for public analysis.

Hamm's revelation was both remarkable (for reasons self-evident in the photos) and yet not: it's been well documented that the significant-proportioned DILF often DGAF about undergarments — and hasn't for years. A 2012 series of photos of Hamm out for a stroll on Fifth Avenue in summer-weight pants kicked off a slight media fixation. During the run of "Mad Men," reports surfaced that the show's wardrobe department asked him to wear underwear so as not to offend censors. He was photographed obviously commando so many times that online photo galleries and blogs had no shortage of material for compilations.

All this very specific attention eventually perturbed Hamm, who complained to "Rolling Stone" in 2013 about the media frenzy: "They're called 'privates' for a reason," he said. "I'm wearing pants, for f***'s sake. Lay off."

"I mean, it's not like I'm a f***ing lead miner. There are harder jobs in the world. But when people feel the freedom to create Tumblr accounts about my c***, I feel like that wasn't part of the deal...But whatever. I guess it's better than being called out for the opposite."

