Kim and Kanye have hired a surrogate for baby #3

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially decided to bless and or terrorize us with a third child. A source confirms to People that the Kardashian-West family has hired a surrogate for a third child. Hooray?

Even after two high-risk pregnancies, Kardashian, 36, has made it clear that she wants another child, mostly in the confessional part of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Kardashian admitted that she underwent a procedure to help carry another baby, but complications ensued. Doctors then told the reality star that carrying another child would be dangerous, as she suffered from placenta accreta during her last pregnancy. That’s a condition where the placenta grows into the wall of the womb, preventing it from easily detaching at the time of birth. It affects about five percent of women giving birth.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 16, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

“Not only has this been really painful, but now hearing that I can’t carry any more kids, it couldn’t get any worse,” she said. “I really tried everything and I really want this and it’s just not going to happen to me.

“I always knew surrogacy was an option, " she continued. "Now it’s my reality.”

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Hey, here's West and his son Saint on a private plane or something! Relatable.

Kardashian and West are already parents of two imaginatively named children: North, 4, and Saint, 1.

Well, the most famous Kardashian certainly knows that family is her passion. Good on her for not only making her fertility problems public, but being dedicated in face of adversity.

Follow Rachael Vaughan Clemmons on Twitter — @rachaelclemz