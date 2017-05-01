Katy Perry offended some people with a nonsensical Barack Obama joke

Another day of the week ending in “y,” another daft, clueless comment made by Katy Perry. This stuff works like clockwork, man.

That’s right: Y’alls problematic fave is up to no good again. Yes, so soon. The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer took to Instagram to make a questionable comparison that isn’t so much racist as it is just straight up nonsensical.

Replying to a fan’s Instagram Live comment about her hair, Perry said “Oh, someone says, ‘I miss your old black hair.’ Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama, as well? Oh, OK. Times change, bye. See you guys later.”

Was there a joke in there? And if so, did I just… miss it?

I'm not trying to focus solely on the vapid, thoughtless things Perry does. For example, I appreciate that she generously agreed to help Orlando Bloom seem more famous than he actually is. But it's hard to ignore the other stuff: you know, those gross and casual fits of cultural appropriation. Or the time when the 32-year-old boasted about being woke AF for acknowledging the Black Lives Matter movement.

Page Six reports that Mano, a Grammy-winning producer who has worked with the likes of The Weeknd, has had direct experience with Perry’s woeful ignorance: In 2013, he called the singer out for allegedly referring to him and his friends as “n—as,” and I can’t.

“While she was juke’n my cuz she started calling us her ‘n—as’ and we asked her 2 stop a few times … she couldn’t understand why and we had 2 explain 2 her that it wasn’t endering (sic) and it was really offensive,” he wrote Sunday. “No 1 cared that my feelings were hurt as a person. a famous caucasian person thought it was ok 2 say that word 2 me 2 relate with me.”

I don’t know what half of that means, because it doesn’t appear to be in English. But I do know that Katy Perry continues to be ignorant AF. And it doesn’t look like she has any intention of changing.