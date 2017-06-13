Kris Jenner worries about her grandchildren being bullied because they’re so famous!

Kristen Mary Jenner just spends her nights a-worrying about her family. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, you see, is specifically concerned that her grandchildren will be bullied because of their great burden of riches and fame. Woe is she!

Kris sat down with The Hollywood Reporter for their reality TV roundtable, and discussed various facets of her show, and all those dang fears. Let’s dive in, because it’s not pretty.

On being a momager, producer of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” and coming up with the art of shilling one's family for fame and money and recognition, etc.

“I think the reason we became something of a phenomenon is because there are so many of us. Everybody can relate to somebody in my family, whether you're 7 or you're 107. And people just got emotionally attached and invested in seeing this family evolve: They're getting married, getting divorced, having babies.” OK, sure!

“We decided as a family that if we're going to do this, we would just show everything,” she continued. “And one of the best decisions I made, not only as a producer of the show, but as one of the stars of the show, was to say, 'We're not going to remove anything.' With that philosophy, I told the kids, 'Don't get on the internet...' There wasn't Instagram or Snapchat or any of this other stuff then. Now, it's so heightened and, you know, haters are gonna hate. You expect it now.”

Yep, Kris Jenner’s philosophy can be boiled down to “haters going to hate,” which honestly is both true and wise.

On how her royal rule will pass down to Kimberly one of these days.

"Kim leads the pack, and she's the queen of thick skin. She counsels everybody else. So if something happens in the family, she's the first one you call. 'What should I do? How should I handle this?'"

And the part where she worries that being rich and famous will get her grandchildren bullied and perhaps very sad.

“It's my grandchildren who I worry about because I have six of them; the oldest just turned 7, and my youngest is 6 months old, and they don't have a choice. And I worry, I do, because it is such a bullying environment.”

And then, an actual thoughtful bit about how Kim’s robbery in Paris changed the way they use social media — for the most part.

"Not only do we now have an enormous amount of security... but also the way that we deal with our lives on social media took a huge turn: what we show, what we don't show. I think the way that we share it with other people really changed. You think five times about what you're going to put out there on social media.

So there you have it! Kris Jenner, everybody. Full of potential wisdom, but ultimately found wanting.

