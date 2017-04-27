Kim Kardashian opens up about Caitlyn Jenner’s “hurtful” memoir, tragic Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian is not pleased with Caitlyn Jenner’s so-called memoir.

On Thursday, the reality star told Ellen DeGeneres that her mother, Kris Jenner, is represented unfairly in Caitlyn’s “The Secrets of My Life.” “My heart breaks for my mom, you know? Because I feel like she’s been through so much, and [Caitlyn] is promoting this book and saying all these things and it’s not necessary.”

This is where I point out that not only does Caitlyn talk about their “good and frequent sex,” in the book, which nobody asked about; but she also claims Kris knew about her "gender issues" from the beginning of the marriage.

“I feel like it’s taken [Caitlyn] a really long time to be honest with herself,” Kim continues. “So I don’t expect her to be honest [about] my mom now. But it’s just so hurtful. She taught me about character… and I just don’t respect the character she’s showing now.”

Man, when Kim K. shows up on Ellen — looking pretty great, and very glowy, I might add — to tell you about yourself, you know you’ve done wrong.

The 36-year-old also tearfully opened up about her robbery in Paris last year, and how it’s changed her as a person. “I know this sounds crazy, but I know this was meant to happen to me. I’m such a different person… I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. I was definitely materialistic before,” she said. “Not that there’s anything bad with having things, and working hard to get those things and I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful.

“But I’m so happy that my kids get this from me and that this is who I’m raising my kids [to be]. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”

OMG, you guys. Kim Kardashian is growing up and I’m kind of loving it.