Meghan Markle earned a Vanity Fair cover by talking about Prince Harry

Listen, I like Meghan Markle, mostly because I like the idea of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry together. Like, there’s nothing wrong with her. But I’d like to remind you if she wasn’t dating Prince Harry, she’d just be a regular ol’ actress with a role on a USA network show. Regular ol’ actresses on the USA network don’t get Vanity Fair covers. And yet, Meghan Markle has — and she is very conveniently opening up about her *true love* with Prince Harry so, you know.

Vanity Fair carefully examines the year-long relationship between Markle and “the redheaded hell-raiser,” — their words, obviously — and lets Markle chime in some, too. “[The newfound fame] has its challenges, and it comes in waves — some days it can feel more challenging than others,” she says. “But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support.”

OK, yeah. Tell us more about this boyfriend, baby girl. “I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple,” she says. “We’re two people who are really happy and in love.

“I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell," she continues. "But I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.” If I wasn’t dead inside, that would touch my heart parts. As it is though, nah.

It appears that Meghan Markle is good for Prince Harry’s brand — remember when he was just a party boy? — and vice versa . And let’s be honest: there’s nothing wrong with that.

Oh and also, they’re in love! Like, for real. Which is cute.