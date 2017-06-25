Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriends are literally fighting in the streets

In a desperate bid for attention, two men who have found the most fame as ex-boyfriends of Nicki Minaj, are literally fighting each other in the streets. They must not really have much in the way of social lives, right?

In a video that came out over the weekend, Safaree Samuels narrates his experience of being jumped by Meek Mill and some of Meek’s friends. You may remember Safaree from… literally I don’t know. You may remember Meek from the time he unwisely tried to start some drama with Drake. He failed.

In the video, Safaree narrates what, exactly, went down. “Saw Meek, he hopped out [of his car], then I got snuffed. Ni—s jumped me.”

Then he addressed Meek, for some reason. I mean, it’s a reasonable assumption that Safaree has Meek’s cellular number, but what do I know? “Meek you are the biggest pu—y on this planet. You saw me, you ain’t do s—t, you had your ni—s jump me. One-on-one you can’t fuck with me, so that’s why you had to do that.” My my, this man’s mouth is filthy! And that’s coming from me.

Then Safaree assured his make-believe audience that he still looked good after the whole thing. “[Wearing] all white, I’m still clean, and I still got all my s—t on.”

In the video itself, over at TMZ, Safaree is seen literally running away from Meek’s crew, who are the dudes throwing the punches. Methinks Safaree is one of those “fake news” types.

Minaj, meanwhile, is minding her own business right now, and not getting involved in what appears to be a battle to win “2017’s Most Perpetual Man-Child.” The 34-year-old “Anaconda” rapper is busy dating and having celibate sleepovers with rapper Nas, as you do. And you know it’s real because she talked to Ellen DeGeneres about it.

“I’m just chillin’ right now,” she admitted on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men… I might make an exception to the rule for him ‘cause he’s so dope.” OK, girl!

Good to know she’s moving onwards and upwards. As much as I love when grown men act like children — it brings me an unbridled sense joy! — I’m glad Minaj is like, upping her standards. Good on you, girl.

