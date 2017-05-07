Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kind of make their first public debut

Apparently, people love the royals. And as far as Prince Harry, I can see the appeal. He’s tall, he’s ginger, he’s handsome. He’s incredibly posh. He’s also legitimately straight up royalty — but not the intimidating kind. I mean, it’s extremely unlikely he’ll ever ascend the throne for any reason (besides the fact that Queen Elizabeth will probably live and reign forever).

Also, for what it’s worth, he’s dating a regular. And not any ol’ regular: he's dating Meghan Markle, an American, mixed-race actress, which I personally just love. And now, they have kind of made their first public debut. Kind of.

The “Suits” actress has spent her weekend showing her support for Harry at the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot, England. Eddie Redmayne was there too!

According to PEOPLE, the appearance marks the first time that Harry, 32, and Markle, 35, have attended a public event together. Even if they were mostly separated by a field.

But! On Sunday, the pair was snapped sharing a brief make out session after Young Ginge left the polo field. Hot.

As we noted before, the timing for these casual, well timed outings and photo ops seems about right. Things have been getting serious between the two. Like, possible engagement serious.

Earlier In April, Harry got candid about his experience with therapy. After, LaineyGossip noted that by talking about mental health and encouraging others to prioritize their own mental health, Harry did his princely duties well and represented the family in a good way. Maybe because he’s trying to curry favor with his grandmother… so that he can marry who he chooses. You know, like Markle.

The people’s couple is expected to make a real life appearance at Pippa Middleton’s wedding on May 20. May the speculation about their own engagement and whether or not the queen even approves continue til then!