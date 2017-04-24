Serena Williams penned a letter to her unborn child and it’s sweet

It’s official! Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are expecting a dang baby. First, she posted (and then deleted) a Snapchat revealing she was at 20 weeks. Now, she’s written a message that people are calling “heartfelt” and “emotional,” and sure, it’s nice I guess.

“My dearest baby,” she wrote. “You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you… once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. From the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. — Your Mommy.” Aw.

Her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, shared a lil’ something on Instagram too, but it was legitimately just those creepy Reddit cartoon versions of Williams, 35, and Ohanian, 34. I don’t want to talk about it.

But we can talk about the heartfelt note he wrote, which was also nice, I guess. “My number one, @serenawilliams, is pregnant (she announced officially earlier today) and I'm so excited to meet the little one. You keep amazing me.” Ohanian also paid tribute to the Armenian Genocide for Armenian Genocide Rememberance Day.

We get it! You guys really like each other. A source confirmed the two’s affection for each other to E! News, once saying “They’ve never seen Serena this happy before with a an. It sounds cheesy, but it was love at first sight. They laugh non-stop and… they are on the same page in life, and are excited to start something great with each other.”

The pair announced their engagement last December and have been dating since 2015. They will welcome their very talented, very rich, very beautiful baby that I’m already jealous of later this year. A second round of congratulations!