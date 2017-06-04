Taylor Swift’s friends can’t stop talking about how private Taylor Swift is

Taylor Swift is a woman who likes attention and decides when and where to get it. And now that the world knows about her new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, she’s deciding that the best way to get attention right now is to have sources tell everyone about how private and secretive their relationship is. Which doesn’t make any damn sense.

The couple, who were spotted in New York City late last week, are going to great pains to keep their relationship on the down low. That’s why we all know so much about it!

In May, news broke that Swift, 27, and Alwyn, a 26-year-old actor who still lives with his parents, had been in a relationship for a few months. And that they’re decidedly the real thing. “Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship,” a source said at the time. “But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet.”

A friend of Swift (probably Swift herself in an elaborate disguise) added that privacy is like, a real priority this time around. “This isn’t a new couple alert or a secret relationship… she and Joe decided early on to keep their private life private.” Sure!

Now, E! reports that keeping this whole thing as secretive as possible is still their main goal. Even though they are failing magnificently. "She met Joe last year but they haven't started dating till just recently. They are 'romantic' friends," a source tells the site. "It was her goal to keep it a secret even though it's all really light still. She barely told any of her friends."

I find it very suspicious that a person like Swift could just have information like this leaked without her express permission. She’s got to be behind it, right? Perhaps as a part of her ploy to become America's sweetheart again after lying to us about Kanye West.

I call shenanigans.