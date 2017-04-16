 
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made out at Coachella to prove their love

And posted it on Instagram. Because theirs is an endless love for the digital age.

By
Rachael Vaughan Clemmons
 Published : April 16, 2017
Selena Gomez The Weeknd Coachella InstagramSelena Gomez 13 Things Red CarpetSelena Gomez Red CarpetThe Weeknd Performance RedThe Weeknd Performance

PDA is the only way to prove that you care about someone. Especially if there are paparazzi around. So Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went to Coachella to go make out. Duh!

The “Wizards of Waverly Place” actress shared a rare picture of her and boyfriend The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — on Instagram with their arms wrapped around each other. And the kids went wild: The snap has already garnered 5.3 million likes, which, to be honest, is excessive.

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 

“She wants the world to know they’re together,” a source tells Us Weekly. “She only does that when she’s really dating someone.” You mean, she only wants people to know she’s with someone when… she’s with someone? My my. Kids these days.

I have zero investment in this relationship, but if it’s going to give Gomez the social media revenge against Justin Bieber she needs, so be it.

