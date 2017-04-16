Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made out at Coachella to prove their love

PDA is the only way to prove that you care about someone. Especially if there are paparazzi around. So Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went to Coachella to go make out. Duh!

The “Wizards of Waverly Place” actress shared a rare picture of her and boyfriend The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — on Instagram with their arms wrapped around each other. And the kids went wild: The snap has already garnered 5.3 million likes, which, to be honest, is excessive.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

“She wants the world to know they’re together,” a source tells Us Weekly. “She only does that when she’s really dating someone.” You mean, she only wants people to know she’s with someone when… she’s with someone? My my. Kids these days.

I have zero investment in this relationship, but if it’s going to give Gomez the social media revenge against Justin Bieber she needs, so be it.