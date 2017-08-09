How to get tickets for Bruce Springsteen on Broadway

The rumors, speculation and pontificating can cease. Bruce Springsteen http://brucespringsteen.net/broadway/.

Months after releasing his critically acclaimed autobiography, Springsteen will take to the Walter Kerr Theatre where he will perform for about two hours (shorter than a typical E Street Band Show) and alternate between playing songs and telling stories.

The engagement will take place starting October 12th, where he will perform five shows a week through November 26.

It will be different than a typical Springsteen show. The theatre has a max capacity of just under 1,000 and tickets will range from an affordable $75 to an outragious $850 — true Broadway prices to be sure.

The facility will now allow camera, will not allow fans to take out cell phones and Bruce's website says the theatre can ask a patron to leave if he or she violates this policy. The also ban the use of signs — as Springsteen puts it on his site: "Bruce wants you to come and experience his story as he tells it in the intimate setting of the Broadway theatre."

“I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible," Springsteen said in a press release. "I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind. In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years. My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value."

The tone of this performance seems much different than previous Springsteen endeavors, comparing most closly to some of his solo acoustic tour's like the one he embarked on for Devils and Dust back in 2005.

How do you get tickets? Well amid recent scandals regarding the use of bots on Ticketmaster's websites, and the excessive prices charged by secondary market sites like StubHub.com, the Springsteen show will require fans to register for the right to buy tickets. Registration is open now and will remain open until August 27. Then at random, fans will be awarded the right to buy tickets with Springsteen's website claiming: "Verified fans will be notified August 29 for the August 30 onsale."

To register, go to brucespringsteen.net/broadway. There is a two ticket maximum so parties larger than two will need a little luck.

Fan reaction was mixed to the unusual series of concerts being officially announced as Bruce Springsteen trended on twitter Wednesday morning.

