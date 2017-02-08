ADVERTISEMENT
Wednesday, February 08, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 1:27 pm

Lady Gaga shuts down Super Bowl body shamers: 'I'm proud of my body'

Tell 'em, Gaga.

Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Getty Images

Photo:

Lady Gaga literally does not have time for her haters.  

A handful of people on social media critiqued her supposedly unflattering appearance during her Super Bowl halftime show — particularly her midsection, with some horribles going so far as to call it a “beer belly.”

Related: Lady Gaga soars over Super Bowl stage with bow to inclusion

In true Gaga fashion, the "Born This Way" singer shut down all that nonsense in an inspiring Instagram post. She writes: “I heard my body is a topic of conversation. So I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do."

Meanwhile, I don’t get why body shaming is still a thing. Doesn’t it seem incredibly boring? Aren’t there better things to do like, I don’t know, get involved in your community or binge watch "Parks & Recreation" for the umpteenth time? My goodness.

Related: Christie Brinkley poses for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Anyway, big ups to Gaga for normalizing the normal and staying positive — even if she did fail to get sufficiently political during her gig. 

More about Super Bowl

There were plenty of anti-Goodell signs lining the streets of Boston Tuesday.

Patriots victory parade nothing but sloppy fun

The fifth Patriots Super Bowl victory parade had it all. “Brady!, Brady!, Brady!” chants began erupting well before the 11 a.m. start to the near three hour long celebration throughout the streets of downtown Boston. A work scaffold with a sign that read “Falcon Construction” had fans – lined 8-10 rows deep by Boston Common – chanting, “tear it down!” The streets reeked of marijuana. Snow turned to rain, and then the rain disappeared right as confetti began to fall on the heads of Patriots...
Patriots Super Bowl parade live stream: How to watch [1 Photos]Danny Picard: Expect Tom Brady and Bill Belichick to retire at the same timeDyer: This Brady Super Bowl win is one the haters can't deflate
Eagles of Death Metal

'Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis' prefers healing over rage

‘Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis’ Director: Colin Hanks Genre: Documentary Rating: NR 3 (out of 5) Globes In the movies, terrorism inspires more terror. The bad guys are tracked down and killed. Our blood lust is sated. America, f— yeah! It’s rare to see the subject handled as it is in the doc “Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis.” The focus is the Paris attacks of Nov. 13, 2015, specifically the 89 out of 130 city-wide who perished in Le Bataclan during a show by the American retro rock outfit. We...
Tony Romo would be a perfect fit with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Romo trade watch: Chiefs, Texans in lead - Broncos may be out

The Broncos are at least saying that they’re cool with riding things out with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch in 2017. Plus, with having spent so much of their cash on the defensive side of the ball the past few years, getting Tony Romo to fit under the salary cap would be difficult. “I’m happy with the two guys we have,” new Denver offensive coordinator Mike McCoy told the Star-Telegram. “And that’s the focus right now is getting the two quarterbacks we have on our roster ready to play.” So...
At least one dead in numerous car crashes in icy New England

At least one dead in numerous car crashes in icy New England

By Scott Malone BOSTON (Reuters) - An unexpected bout of icy weather on Wednesday morning caused scores of accidents around New England, with 55 vehicles colliding in a series of crashes outside Boston and a man killed in a separate incident. Police in Needham, Massachusetts, said a vehicle struck and killed a 63-year-old man who had been trying to help another motorist stuck on the ice in the suburb about 18 miles (29 km) west of Boston. "It appears as though the vehicle was sliding on the ice...
Michael Cera

Michael Cera on 'The Lego Batman Movie,' cinephilia and smartphones

Voicing Robin in “The Lego Batman Movie” opens Michael Cera up to a particular line of questioning: comic book talk. But he’s not a comic book nerd. He is, however, a cinephile. The “Arrested Development” alum is a regular at New York City repertory houses. Some recent greats he’s caught on the big screen include Peter Bogdanovich’s “They All Laughed” and Eric Rohmer’s “The Green Ray” (which is amazing, but “A Tale of Winter” might be his favorite). He says he’s spent the last few months...
Silenced in Senate, Democrat Warren speaks louder against Sessions

Silenced in Senate, Democrat Warren speaks louder against Sessions

By Doina Chiacu and Brendan O'Brien (Reuters) - Silenced on the Senate floor, Democrat Elizabeth Warren took her criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general out to the hallway - and found a much larger platform. Republican senators voted on Tuesday evening to end Warren's reading of a letter written 30 years ago by Martin Luther King Jr's widow that criticized Senator Jeff Sessions, the nominee to lead the Justice Department, for his civil rights record. The action...
Lauren Vigdor of River Bar11Photos

Boston food insiders share their favorite date night restaurants

"My partner also works in restaurants so it’s rare for us to have a night off together, but when we do we go to Sarma (249 Pearl St, Somerville). We like to sit at the bar and start with one of their awesome house cocktails, and then switch to wine by the glass and eat our way through as much of the menu as possible. Every single thing they serve is delicious. We always end with dessert, Turkish coffee and Amari." — Lauren Vigdor, River Bar " My girlfriend Thuy and I love going to Boston Chops...
Claude Julien was fired on Tuesday by the Bruins.

Bruins hoping Claude Julien firing will serve as a wake-up call for players

Every head coach or manager in professional sports has an expiration date, it just so happens that the Bruins felt like Tuesday was the time to let Claude Julien go after 10 years in charge (he was the longest-tenured head coach in the NHL, by far). The timing of the move was rough since it came at the exact time that the Patriots were getting ready to celebrate their fifth Super Bowl title with a rolling rally through the streets of Boston. General manager Don Sweeney claimed in his press...
Matt Schaub might be a good bridge quarterback for the Jets in 2017.

Jets ready to tackle NFL free agency head on

While the New England Patriots are celebrating their fifth Super Bowl win, the Jets have long been preparing their free agency contingency plan.  No matter who they sign – or retain – this offseason, New York isn’t anywhere near the elite level of their hated rival, but to at least get back to respectability and to start competing for a wild card slot, the Jets need to start somewhere.   March 9 begins the new NFL calendar year, which general manager Mike Maccagnan is fully aware of, so he...

Most Commented

ADVERTISEMENT

New York

STDs in NYC at a 30-year high

STDs in NYC at a 30-year high

Today 12:00 pm Cases of sexually transmitted diseases are at a 30-year high in New York City, yet funding for treatment and prevention has dropped, according to a report released Wednesday morning. The rise in STDs in New York City is fairly consistent with the trend across the nation, as the incidence of infection are currently at an all-time high in the US. But in the city, the rate of unreported cases was consistently higher than the national average for the past decade, according to the report, issued by...

Philadelphia

Members of the Philadelphia Community Corps work on a demo job in South Philadelphia.2Photos

Seeing a future beyond the blight

Yesterday 6:52 pm After working in Hurricane Katrina disaster relief, where 134,000 homes in New Orleans were destroyed, Greg Trainor came to Philly for college. He looked around at the roughly 40,000 vacant homes in Philadelphia, and saw that the situation wasn't all that different. "I realized, Philadelphia is a disaster zone," Trainor said. "A man-made disaster zone that happened over time." Looking back, Trainor says that was the moment he first had the inspiration for his nonprofit, Philadelphia Community...

Boston

Tony Romo would be a perfect fit with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Romo trade watch: Chiefs, Texans in lead - Broncos may be out

Today 1:13 pm The Broncos are at least saying that they’re cool with riding things out with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch in 2017. Plus, with having spent so much of their cash on the defensive side of the ball the past few years, getting Tony Romo to fit under the salary cap would be difficult. “I’m happy with the two guys we have,” new Denver offensive coordinator Mike McCoy told the Star-Telegram. “And that’s the focus right now is getting the two quarterbacks we have on our roster ready to play.” So...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Lifestyle News