Lady Gaga literally does not have time for her haters.

A handful of people on social media critiqued her supposedly unflattering appearance during her Super Bowl halftime show — particularly her midsection, with some horribles going so far as to call it a “beer belly.”

Related: Lady Gaga soars over Super Bowl stage with bow to inclusion

In true Gaga fashion, the "Born This Way" singer shut down all that nonsense in an inspiring Instagram post. She writes: “I heard my body is a topic of conversation. So I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do."