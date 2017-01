Gina Rodriguez’s new boo thing has made his official debut.

The 32-year-old “Jane the Virgin” star brought out her main man to this weekend’s SAG awards, and they were cute. Of course we need to know everything about him. Here goes: 1. His name is Joe LoCicero.

Clearly not horrible to look at. He’s an actor, model and owner of a very strong jawline. I’m talking Prince Eric from “The Little Mermaid” strong, okay?

2. They met on the set of “Jane the Virgin.”

He played a stripper dressed up as Don Quixote, and I’ve literally never heard of anything more romantic.



3. And they’re like, really really in love.

Our first Christmas together and your love has been the greatest gift. A photo posted by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:50pm PST

“Our first Christmas together and your love has been the greatest gift,” wrote Rodriguez in an adorable IG post. I mean, come on.



4. So they’ll probably be engaged within the year.