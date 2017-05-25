The best movies coming to Netflix in June 2017

‘The Sixth Sense’ (June 1)

M. Night Shyamalan is cool again, thanks to the one-two punch comeback of “The Visit” and (especially) the nutso “Split.” So good time to point out that we’re not fans of the movie that made him a name? It’s not just that we guessed the twist. (We totally did. In your face.) It’s that, remove the ending, and there’s not much of a movie. That being said! We’d entertain the idea that we’re wrong. And since we’ve found much to admire in Shyamalan’s work over the years — even in “Lady in the Water” — we’d even hazard to guess that a repeat viewing will open it up in ways we couldn’t see back in 1999. Though we’ve always admired the hell out of the work by Haley Joel and especially Toni Collette.

‘Young Frankenstein’ (June 1)

When Gene Wilder passed away last August, we nipped onto Netflix to see which of the actor’s classics we could grief-stream. And there was nada. Eventually they got on the ball; right now you can cue up “Blazing Saddles” and “Silver Streak.” And very soon you can do the same with “Young Frankenstein,” our pick for his finest Mel Brooks team-up, not only because of all the jokes, but because of all the love Brooks put into recreating the Gothic look and scratchy feel of old Universal monster movies. It even has the "Puttin' on the Ritz" cover to beat. Sorry, Taco.

‘Catfight’ (June 1)

Somehow a movie in which Anne Heche and Sandra Oh keep beating the crap out of each other didn’t become an indie box office juggernaut. But Onur Tukel’s dark comedy has more to it than a trifecta of wailings. As we said in our review, it's a grouchy, shape-shifting satire that takes hairpin turns every half hour. Each time our frenemy heroes duke it out, the story suddenly jumps a handful of years, their fortunes dramatically changed, the world at large getting hilariously worse. You come for two acclaimed actresses coldcocking each other; you stay for a surprise dystopian comedy in which universal health care is suddenly obliterated.

‘Zodiac’ (June 1)

A BBC poll last year named David Lynch’s “Mulholland Dr.” the best movie of the aughts. We’d go with “Zodiac.” Audiences of 2007 were lured in by the idea of David Fincher, the director of “Seven,” tackling a true crime serial killer. What they got was a three-hour ode to OCD and the very human need to find closure even in stories that have none. We’ll almost certainly never know who the Zodiac Killer was, and this furious procedural fills an epic length with endless dead ends, all building to one of the funniest punchlines in film history.

‘Full Metal Jacket’ (June 1)

It might be the weakest of Stanley Kubrick’s great films, but it’s still a Kubrick great, and each viewing unlocks more and more of its mysteries. The opening 45 minutes are, of course, perfect, detailing the slow-burn pissing contest between gawky Private Pyle (Vincent D’Onofrio) and beyond colorful Drill Sergeant Hartman (R. Lee Ermey). The more difficult remaining hour and 15 are worth working through until it seems smooth. Besides, it’s often funnier, in its sick way, than “Dr. Strangelove.”

’13 Going on 30’ (June 1)

We haven’t seen this, actually, so we’ll take the word of friends and colleagues who won’t shut up about Jennifer Garner’s comedic chops in what is essentially a female “Big.” Maybe now’s the time to see what they’ve been talking about, then wonder why Garner doesn’t do comedies all the time.

‘Daughters of the Dust’ (June 10)

Back in 1991, a little, highly unusual movie came out of nowhere and became an art-house sensation. It’s been difficult to see Julie Dash’s dreamy, languorous “Daughters of the Dust” ever since. Beyonce paid tribute to it in a section of “Lemonade.” Then a reissue brought the film itself back. There’s nothing on Earth like it: a largely plotless hang with a community of Gullah people — descendants of African slaves who formed an enclave on Florida’s coast, milling about during a party honoring the tragic past and their uncertain future. Watching it is like disappearing into a soothing afternoon nap from which you’d rather not awake.

‘Moana’ (June 20)

When the latest Disney animated opus landed mere weeks after Election Day, it was hard not tear up at a feel-good adventure about a little girl facing her fears and coming out triumphant. It should play just as gangbusters now, providing a pick-us-up when we still, six months later, need it.

‘Okja’ (June 28)

We’re of two minds when it comes to Netflix producing original movies. On one hand, someone has to hand money to daring filmmakers to make movies Hollywood wouldn’t even touch. On the other, they don’t release these spectaculars in actual movie theaters. So take the latest Bong Joon-ho (“Snowpiercer”) any way you can. The tale of a little girl trying to keep government mitts off her giant, pig-like creature, it’s already premiered to raves at Cannes. And if the name “Bong Joon-ho” doesn’t get your attention, an international cast that includes Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal and Paul Dano should.

Here's the complete list of coming Netflix movies:

June 1

1 Night (2016)

13 Going on 30 (2004)

Amor.com (Love.com)

Arrow (Season 5, 2016)

Burlesque (2017)

Catfight (2016)

Catwoman (2004)

Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All

Days of Grace (2011)

Devil’s Bride (2016)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson (2016)

Little Boxes (2016)

My Left Foot (1989)

Playing It Cool (2014)

Rounders (1998)

Spring (Primavera) (2016)

The 100 (Season 4, 2016)

The Ant Bully (2006)

The Bucket List (2007)

The Queen (2006)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Vice (2015)

Yarn (2016)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Zodiac (2007)

June 2

Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)

Lucid Dream (Netflix Original)

Saving Banksy (2014)

The Homecoming: Collection (2015)

June 3

Acapulco La vida va (2017)

Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017)

Headshot (2016)

Three (2016)

Tunnel (2016)

War on Everyone (2016)

June 5

Suite Française (2014)

June 7

Disturbing the Peace (2016)

Dreamworks’ Trolls (2016)

June 9

Shimmer Lake (Netflix Original)

June 10

Black Snow (Nieve Negra) (2017)

Daughters of the Dust (1991)

Havenhurst (2017)

Sword Master (2016)

June 13

Oh, Hello On Broadway (Netflix Original)

June 15

Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (2015)

June 16

Counterpunch (Netflix Original)

June 17

The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015)

June 20

Amar Akbar & Tony (2015)

Disney’s Moana (2016)

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time (Netflix Original)

June 23

American Anarchist (2016)

Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press (Netflix Original)

You Get Me (Netflix Original)

June 26

No Escape (2015)

June 28

Okja (Netflix Original)

June 30

· Chef & My Fridge: Collection (2014)

· It’s Only the End of the World (2016)

· The Weekend (2016)