Melissa McCarthy to star in film about Boston's first female cops

It won't be her first time playing a member of the Boston Police Department.
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy will play a Boston cop again. Photo by Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy has a new gig lined up now that it seems like her days are over as former White House Press Secretary–and "wicked" Red Sox fan–Sean Spicer.

According to Variety, the actress is set to star in an upcoming film about Boston's first female police officers, who broke ground by joining the force in the '70s. New Lines has purchased the rights to the yet-to-be-named drama, which is based on a book proposal by Alexandra Lydon, who will serve as an executive producer.

In addition to starring as one of the law enforcement members, McCarthy will also produce the project alongside her husband and filmmaker Ben Falcone. Variety reports that the book examines the struggles black and white women had to endure while joining the Boston Police Department during such a racially divided time for the city.

While it's too early to tell whether the production will head to the Bay State when filming commences, it won't be the first time that McCarthy has played a Boston cop on the big screen.

The 46-year-old actress brought the laughs as Det. Shannon Mullins opposite Sandra Bullock in director Paul Feig's hilarious 2013 comedy "The Heat."  The box office hit actually filmed several scenes in Dudley Square when the production came to the Hub in 2012.

McCarthy also spent some time in the Bay State when she reteamed with Feig for the 2016 "Ghostbusters" reboot, which starred Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon as well.

 Published : August 09, 2017
