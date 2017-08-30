New movies coming to Amazon Prime in September 2017

When it comes to watching a film from the comfort of your own home, we are all currently spoilt for choice. Movie lovers not only have all of Netflix to peruse, but also new movies on Amazon Prime each and every month.

Every month both Netflix and Amazon Prime switch up their collections, though, and this September sees the arrival of an eclectic mix to the latter. Amazon is not only celebrating the release of Stephen King’s "It" to the big-screen with the addition of "Carrie," but also adding "Dirty Dancing" to commemorate the anniversary of its release, too. You can check out the full list of new movies on Amazon Prime in September 2017 below.

New movies on Amazon Prime in September

September 1

American Loser

American Ruling Class

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird

Autopsy

Best Seller

Bio-Dome

Blood Car

Boy

Breathing

Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations

Calloused Hands

Carrie

Charlotte Rampling: The Look

Clip

Computer Chess

Dark Ride

Dead Weight

Dirty Dancing

Disturbing Behavior

Double Headed Eagle

Double Take

Down to Earth

Duane Michaels: The Man Who Invented Himself

Dying Breed

Free Radicals

Ganja & Hess

Gogol Bordello: Non Stop

Hippie Masala

Holes in My Shoes

Huff

In the Land of the Deaf

Indecent Proposal

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love

Khodorkovsky

Kingdom of Shadows

Korkoro

La Maison de la Radio

Lars and the Real Girl

Lipstick & Dynamite: The First Ladies of Wrestling

Look Both Ways

Man About Town

Manuscripts Don’t Burn

Meditate and Destroy

Mistress

Mr. X

Music from the Big House

Nollywood Babylon

Offspring

Primitive London

Princess Kaiulani

Pumpkinhead

Red Garters

River’s Edge

Sacred Flesh

Sacrifice

Schoolgirl Hitchhikers

Sleepover

Successive Slidings of Pleasure

Switchback

The Black Stallion

The Bloodsucker Leads the Dance

The Cove

The Cup

The Dark Half

The Fairy

The Giants

The Golden Child

The Hills Have Eyes 2

The Last Godfather

The Dead Zone

The New Public

The Object of Beauty

The Rage – Carrie 2

The Revisionaries

The Search for One Eyed Jimmy

The Sinful Nuns of Saint Valentine

The Workshop

This Ain’t No Mouse Music

Truth in Numbers? Everything According to Wikipedia

Vanishing Waves

Videocracy

Virgin Among the Living Dead

Virgin Witch

Web Junkie

Wedding Crashers

When I Saw You

Wide Awake

With One Voice

September 2

Ben-Hur

September 7

The Hunter’s Prayer

Tubelight

September 9

The Magnificent Seven

September 10

Meri Pyaari Bindu

September 11

Frantz

September 15

An American Werewolf in London

Endless Love

The Lost City of Z

The Thaw

September 16

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail

September 19

Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty

September 21

Kill Switch

September 23

Elian

September 28

Dance Flick