'Okja' is a hot mess that will turn you into a vegetarian

‘Okja’

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Stars: Ahn Seo-hyun, Tilda Swinton

Rating: R

3 (out of 5) Globes

The surrealists used to play a fun game: They’d go see one movie, leave after a reel or two, sneak into another one that was already in progress, repeat, repeat, repeat. They embraced the confusion, welcomed it, feeling like they’d created their own nonsensical narrative out of spare parts. Sometimes “Okja” — the latest from “Snowpiercer”’s Bong Joon-ho — feels like one of these surrealist experiments. It’s a mess — a Spielbergian heartwarmer that’s also an action movie that’s also an activist screed that takes on not only capitalism but also animal rights. But that it doesn’t all go together is part of the charm.

The whiplash begins right away: Tilda Swinton — in full nutcase mode, complete with broad American accent and blindingly bright braces — plays Lucy Mirando, CEO of one of those corporations with more arms than a hundred octopi. She delivers a sarcastically-penned speech about creating a super-sized pig to solve world hunger. (Think the animal that wants to be eaten from “The Restaurant at the End of the Universe,” only minus the part where it wants to be eaten.)

Jump several years and we’re suddenly in a much sweeter film. One of these super-piglets, raised on a farm in far-flung South Korea, is all grown-up and very huge. She’s called Okja, so named by her longtime bestie, Mija (Ahn Seo-hyun). Alas, Mija is sadly oblivious to the fact that Okja and her kind were only bred to be one day harvested for steaks and giant beef jerky sticks and other assorted meat-stuffs, lining the pockets of a company looking to turn tragedy into profit.

These scenes shouldn’t go together, but there’s a method to the madness. If it feels like one movie invading another, then that’s because it’s supposed to. “Okja” wishes it could be a cute movie about a little girl and her hippopotamus-sized animal friend. Once the corporation comes to collect their product, we feel as lost and irate as Mija, who goes after her, trotting the globe, running afoul of corporate goons and brilliant but bumbling animal rights activists alike.

Foolish though they the activists can be, “Okja” is also on their side. This is all building into an angry polemic against corporations; few filmmakers with a budget for first-rate special effects and action spectacles have ever hated capitalism the way Bong does. But the plot feels like a round of Exquisite Corpse. It keeps shape-shifting, keeps dragging Mija further and further away from her countryside utopia. There will be a thrilling chase through downtown Seoul. There will be a Lower Manhattan parade gone hilariously/violently awry. There will be a devastating trip to a super-pig slaughter house that will haunt the nightmares of any and all carnivores.

Bong is the type of filmmaker who thrives on mess, but he’s usually surer-handed with the herky-jerky tone. His monster movie, “The Host,” may contain both broad comedy and tense thrills, but it goes down smooth. “Okja” plays like his response to the near-fiasco that was his first international production, “Snowpiercer,” which was nearly recut for its American release after Harvey Weinstein felt it was a bit too much. Bong won out in the end, even scoring a deal with Netflix, who gave him carte blanche to do whatever. And “whatever” is what he did.

Still, if Bong can be crazy, he can also be controlled. Individual scenes are peak Bong; the chase through Seoul is as sharp as Spielberg, as are the scenes of Mija and Okja hanging out. But Bong doesn’t want to be only Spielberg. He won’t be boxed in. He likes to make us uncomfortable, even when it’s not the good kind of uncomfortable. Whether you can take Jake Gyllenhaal, of all people, bouncing around like a children’s TV host with a Groucho Marx mustache and high-pitched “tee-hee”s is up to you. (It’s like he revealed the inner goofball that’s not really there.)

And yet Gyllenhaal’s spastic turn keeps us on our toes, ready for anything, perhaps even willing to see its messiness as complexity. This is a movie that paints a bleak portrait of globalism — how surviving in a world run by profit requires ignoring one’s complicity in it, where even those in in far-off lands, away from the things of man, are forced to turn a blind eye to the horrors upon which everything is built. It also has a happy ending, sort of. “Okja” might not have worked were it tighter and more focused. It would also be less fun.

