At least 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Don't Talk' is short?

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’

Directors: Joachim Ronning, Espen Sandberg

Stars: Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem

Rating: PG-13

2 (out of 5) Globes

Well, at least it’s short. Or, we should say, shorter. The fifth “Pirates” jaunt still runs a very long hair over two hours — a mere 15 minutes or so shorter than “Goodfellas.” Still, it is the quickest entry in a film series that tends to keep you in your seat long enough that you start to freak out over all those studies about how sitting will kill you. It’s a franchise we’re pretty sure takes longer to watch than it does to read all seven volumes of Proust’s “In Search of Lost Time.” And Proust’s doorstop wasn’t based on a theme park ride.

Complementing the (relative) brevity isn’t the nicest thing you can say about “Dead Men Tell No Tales.” As ever, it’s handsome. Paul McCartney has an actually funny cameo — his finest screen work since “Give My Regards to Broadway,” and one that handily trumps Keith Richards’ mysteriously joyless appearance in the third “Pirates.” (The Beatles over the Stones indeed.) There’s some amusing slapstick between Johnny Depp and a spinning guillotine, which has the added bonus of our now relentlessly bothersome leading man losing his head.

It’s an attempt to return to the good old days, namely entry number one, before the franchise-runners mistakenly assumed everyone came not for piratey business and Depp’s initially delightful saboteur work (back when we loved him), but for plots so convoluted and byzantine following them was harder than doing the Saturday crossword puzzle. It’s a simple revenge tale, with Depp’s Captain Sparrow pursued by one Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), who seeks revenge for being turned into what is essentially a sea zombie.

Bardem is a delight, wheezing and lurching over ship decks, hunks of his body missing, his hair dancing in the air as though he were perpetually under water even when he’s on land. (As in “Skyfall,” he’ll only play villains if he can look like a freaky, menacing grotesque.) There should be more of him, frankly. But if “Pirates 5” tries to get back to basics, it can’t fix another series bug: It’s still stinks at storytelling. It takes a ton of plot, too many characters and scene after scene after scene of people standing around talking exposition to get Salazar and Sparrow back together, at which point it just pelts them with endless CGI nonsense.

There are charms other than Bardem, though. The winningly no-nonsense Kaya Scodelario (“Wuthering Heights”), as one of the too many characters roped up in this business, gets a lot of mileage complaining about having to do action scenes in a dress the size of Winnebago. There are some nice distractions and passable set pieces and a “Trident of Neptune” that sounds cooler than it winds up being when we finally see it. But the whole affair just reminds you that once upon a time, everyone complained that David Lynch’s infamous (but totally insane) 1984 movie of “Dune” was impossible to follow. Now “impossible to follow” is the blockbuster norm. And audiences don’t seem to mind. Still, at least the confusion doesn’t last too, too long.

Follow Matt Prigge on Twitter @mattprigge