When Ryan Gosling took the stage Sunday night to accept the Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy film, for his performance in "La La Land," wife Eva Mendes wasn't in attendance.

"You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain of people, and there’s just no time to thank everyone. I’d just like to try and thank one person properly,” Gosling said.

That person was his wife. Mendes, also an actor, wasn't at the awards ceremony Sunday because she was at home taking care of the couple's two girls.

While Gosling shot the award-winning "La La Land," Mendes was at home, and acknowledged her support in helping him succed.

“While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” said Gosling. “If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, there would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you.”