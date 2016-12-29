Tennis great Serena Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian Thursday in an online thread.

Using her husband-to-be's popular social media site, Williams announced the engagement around 2 p.m. in a poem on the r/isaidyes thread.

"I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage awaited/Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own "charming"/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/This time he made it not by chance/But by choice/Down on one knee/He said 4 words/And/r/isaidyes," Williams wrote.

The couple have been dating since 2015. No word yet on wedding plans.