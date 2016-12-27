As "Star Wars" fans received the news of Carrie Fisher's death Tuesday, they quickly took to Twitter, Reddit, and other social media networks to express their feelings and share images of the beloved actress.

Many fans are especially shocked by the tragic news because Fisher – who was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" series – was a part of their childhood and they followed the movie franchise throughout the years.

In addition to individual fans and celebrities reacting to the news, fan-created "Star Wars" parody Twitter accounts also expressed their emotions on Twitter.