The Bluths are back! ‘Arrested Development’ greenlit for Season 5 on Netflix

Fix yourself a frozen banana treat and hop in the shower in your jorts, because “Arrested Development” is coming back to your screens!

Netflix has greenlit our favorite dysfunctional family comedy for a fifth season due out in 2018, Variety reports.

When Fox cancelled the beloved show in 2006, fans were heartbroken. Yet, its revival for a fourth season on Netflix in 2013 saw mixed reviews, with viewers underwhelmed by the more subtle humor and critics finding its overblown plotlines too ambitious to execute in a single streaming season.

Confirmation of the new season comes after years of speculation; even as recently as April, when we spoke with Jessica Walter (who plays deranged matriarch Lucille Bluth), she did little more than hint at the possibility.

This time around, the gang’s all back. Creator Mitchell Hurwitz will direct, and the main cast of badly behaved Bluths returns, including Lucille (Walter), patriarch George (Jeffrey Tambor), Michael (Jason Bateman), his son George-Michael (Michael Cera), Gob (Will Arnett), Buster (Tony Hale), Lindsay (Portia de Rossi), Tobias (David Cross) and Maeby (Alia Shawkat).

This time around, will it be harder to find humor in the Bluths' shenanigans, now that we have an eerily similar family wreaking havoc on our country? Here's what Hurwitz has to say:

“In talks with Netflix we all felt that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business — and their desperate abuses of power — are really underrepresented on TV these days,” Hurwitz joked in a statement. “I am so grateful to them and to 20th Century TV for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids; Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany? — back to the glorious stream of life.”

Ha — or, too soon? But hey, maybe come 2018, Trump will actually get impeached and we can go back to laughing at the Bluths like it’s 2005, when watching a megalomaniacal crook on TV was easy comic relief.