George R.R. Martin's new TV series is out of this world

"Game of Thrones" fans may be counting down the days until the beloved HBO fantasy drama returns this July, but series' creator George R.R. Martin already has another project in the works that's a far cry from the sword fights and dragons of Westeros.

The award-winning author recently commented on reports that Syfy wants to turn his 1980 novella "Nightflyers" into a television show. The network has already ordered a pilot for the drama, which, judging by its description, sounds like a more horrifying version of "Alien." Set in an apocalyptic future, "Nightflyers" follows the story of a starship crew that's been sent to deep space to find alien life, only to mysteriously die one by one during the journey.

Due to Martin's "GoT" commitments with HBO, including a slew of upcoming spin-offs, the 68-year-old scribe will not be involved in the "Nighflylers" TV project, which will feature "Jacob's Ladder" screenwriter Jeff Buhler as a writer and executive producer. Robert Jaffe, who wrote a 1987 feature film adaptation of Martin's novella, is also set to serve a producer.

Despite Martin's lack of involvement in the new series, he opened up about the project in a recent Livejournal post:

Since I have an overall deal that makes me exclusive to HBO, I can't provide any writing or producing series to "Nightflyers" should it go to series... but of course, I wish Jaffe and Buhler and their team the best of luck. "Nightflyers" was one of my best [science fiction] stories, I always felt, and I'd love to see it succeed as a TV series (fingers crossed that it looks as good as "The Expanse").

If it's even half as engrossing as the world he created on "Game of Thrones," the latest series based on Martin's work should be just as bloody and action-packed.