Is the How I Met Your Mother spin-off actually happening?

How I Met Your Dad, the How I Met Your Mother spin off, is once again in development over at 20th Century Fox, who are hoping that they will the project will finally make it to air at the third time of asking.

The studio’s chairman Dana Walden has brought in a new set of writers to try and spruce up the idea, and they will start from the ground up on the show as they look to make it a reality.

“They will be starting from scratch,” Walden explained to Deadline. “It’s one that’s been slowly cooked. If it’s the right idea, the right execution, we’ll take that.” But while How I Met Your Mother fans will be overjoyed to learn that the potential spin-off is once again tentatively in the works, they will be very much aware that they have been burned by this hope before.

As How I Met Your Mother headed towards its conclusion back in 2014, it was suddenly announced that creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas were working on the new version staring a whole new set of characters with Saturday Night Live writer Emily Spivey. Greta Gerwig and Meg Ryan were cast, a pilot was shot and it was widely assumed that this How I Met Your Mother spin off would quickly be picked up.

However, CBS had some issues with the stand-alone episode, and after Carter Bays and Craig Thomas refused to re-shoot it, How I Met Your Dad was put on hold. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger were then brought in to try and resuscitate it. But before they could get too far, another of their television projects started to gain momentum, which turned out to be the NBC mega-hit This Is Us.

20th Century Fox will be hoping that How I Met Your Dad can now avoid these pitfalls and finally make it to the small-screen, because the devout audience of its predecessor are certainly eager to see it.