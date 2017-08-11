Aaron Schatz talks Patriots Super Bowl odds on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

The NFL regular season may not start for a few weeks, but that doesn't mean New England fans aren't already speculating about Patriots Super Bowl odds.

Analytics guru, ESPN Insider analyst and head of Football Outsiders Aaron Schatz stopped by "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Thursday night to offer his stats-based predictions for the new season. As expected, things are looking pretty good for a repeat championship performance by Tom Brady's crew.

"They're the clear, easy favorite," Schatz told the late-night host. "They're the best team in the league. They built more over the off-season. They have the easiest projected schedule by our numbers."

That's probably not music to Meyers' ears considering he isn't a Patriots fan, despite being a New England native.

Schatz went on to break down the chances any of the NFL teams have at winning the Super Bowl, which isn't exactly a high percentage, even for reigning champs like the Pats.

"There's 32 teams and there's a lot of things you can't predict," Schatz said. "Even the best team that is so clearly ahead of everybody else only wins the Super Bowl 22 percent of the time."

He added, "Everybody else has a shot, just the Patriots have the biggest shot."

Aside from analyzing Patriots Super Bowl odds for Meyers, Schatz also revealed some of the perks of being a member of the Boston-area media. Apparently the snacks at Gillette Stadium are worth the trek up to Foxboro.

"When the Patriots are at home, I'm usually at Gillette Stadium in the press box where the desserts are delicious," Schatz said. "I would highly recommend people be part of the Boston sports media solely for the red velvet cake at Gillette Stadium."

Check out more from Aaron Schatz's interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" below.