'The Handmaid’s Tale' is stronger when it’s talking about women

“The Handmaid’s Tale” had a very strong start. The pilot of the Hulu series, starring Elisabeth Moss as Offred, immediately immersed its audience into the patriarchal and authoritarian regime of Gilead. We started from Offred’s perspective, with exclusive access to her daily, internal struggle narrated with her own sly, clever commentary. But after this week’s episode — which focused on Luke, Offred-née-June’s husband — I wonder if “The Handmaid’s Tale” is stronger when its story focuses on the women of Gilead.

At the end of last week’s episode, Offred discovered that her husband was still alive. This week, we were taken from the comfort of Offred’s perspective and instead given over to Luke’s.

It makes sense plotwise — Luke's journey shows what really happened when he was separated from June and their daughter, Hannah. With a gunshot wound, but still alive, he meets a crew of misfits and escapes to New America, a refugee camp in Canada.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I like Luke. He pulls off Harry Potter-style glasses like nobody before him, except for Harry Potter! And yet, despite O-T Fagbenle’s stirring and approachable performance, I found myself unmoved. I was wholly uninterested in his perspective.

There’s no denying that his role in Offred’s story is important. But it’s just that — “The Handmaid’s Tale” is Offred’s story, not Luke’s. It’s the story of women grappling with their new reality, and what that reality means. As much as I love Nick and Luke and the pristine letters from The Commander’s Scrabble board, I’m more interested in the story of the women who suffer at the hands of Gilead’s laws and obstructions. Why should I care about the men, who have been complicit in the enslavement of women?

Though I still prefer being inside of Offred’s mind, I did find it somewhat interesting to see Serena Joy’s perspective. Again, it was about a woman parsing her way through a new life — and here, the perspective of someone who was complicit in the creation of this society, and participates in the daily violent misogyny of her new world. But the last few episodes have veered away from the casual horror of these women’s lives to essentially make the point that Gilead is not so great for the men, either.

I want this to be a show that’s about women and empowerment. A show about overcoming a system that is terrifying in that it’s not that intangible. And while I like exploring the world of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” I worry that the show has forgotten about the long-suffering women — the handmaids, the so-called "gender traitors" and Moira, wherever she is. And even though I really don’t mind looking at Nick or Luke, “Handmaid’s Tale” is stronger when it’s focused on the perspective of its women.