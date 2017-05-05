The gang's all here in first poster for 'Will & Grace' revival

In a world where the "Power Rangers" are back on the big screen, "Jumanji" is getting a reboot and even "Roseanne" is making a comeback, it's no surprise that the groundbreaking, late-90s sitcom "Will & Grace" is gearing up for a revival of its own.

NBC announced the return of the cult-classic comedy earlier this year, and now we have our first official look at the 2017 versions Karen, Will, Grace and Jack. The whole gang is back in a teaser poster for the series' upcoming limited run, which is slated to hit television sets later this fall.

Although the image doesn't reveal much about what's to come with the new episodes of "Will & Grace," at least we know that not too much has changed for the group. Megan Mullally's Karen is still sporting her fame updo as she sips on her favorite martini, while Debra Messing's Grace and Eric McCormack's Will are as fashionable as ever. As for Sean Hayes' Jack, well we don't know what to expect from him, but we're guessing it'll be hilarious.

The show's stars took to Twitter on Friday to celebrate the poster's release.

Fans got a taste of what to expect from the series' return during the 2016 election, as the quartet released a video that seemingly encouraged people to cast their votes for Hillary Clinton, but to no avail. At least they had fun, though!

“We went into the studio where we were going to shoot it, and there was the real set with every throw pillow and tchotchke, just as it had been," Mullally explained to People in an interview about the clip. "We walked around and were flipping out. It’s hard to explain, but it’s kind of a contradictory process of being flipped out and excited but also feeling totally normal. It was as if we had just been there.”

Since it seems like every beloved film and show is getting a reboot, when will we get the return of "Friends?" Make it happen, NBC.