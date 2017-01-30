One Way or Another: Black Women's Cinema, 1970-1991

BAMcinematek

Feb. 3 through Feb. 23

Of last year’s top 250 highest grossing films, only seven-percent were directed by women. That’s a two-percent decline from the year before. Female filmmakers have always had a hard time breaking into the business, to say nothing of women of color.

Just look at the two dozen-or-so titles in BAM’s series “One Way or Another: Black Women’s Cinema, 1970-1991.” With the exception of Julie Dash’s dreamy “Daughters of the Dust” — which became a surprise art house cash cow in 1991 — the titles were all made far outside the mainstream, receiving little to no attention. Kathleen Collins’ acclaimed 1982 feature “Losing Ground,” for instance, only received a theatrical release in 2015.

BAM’s series brings these much-needed voices to the forefront, unearthing such diamonds in the rough as Debra J. Robinson’s “I Be Done Was Is,” a profile of four African-American female comedians from 1984, Liz White’s all-black “Othello” from 1980 and Sara Gomez's 1974 fiction-doc hybrid "One Way or Another," the first film made by a Cuban woman.

"One Way or Another: Black Women's Cinema, 1970-1991" will run from Feb. 3 through Feb. 23 at BAMcinematek. Visit the site for the schedule and tickets.







