You must watch Donald Trump review his first 100 days on ‘The Simpsons’

President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office has led to, in his own words, “so many accomplishments” that include lowering his golf handicap and upping his Twitter followers. Before you shout, “fake news,” you should know that Trump gives himself the glowing review on the new, upcoming episode of “The Simpsons.”

The long-running Fox hit posted a sneak peek of Sunday’s episode on Wednesday, and it gives viewers an inside look at the goings on in the White House. Or, we should say, what many imagine might actually be going on in the White House.

The teaser starts by showing Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s lifeless, hanging body being discovered by Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president. “I am not replacing him,” she says before scuttling away.

We then see Chief Strategist Steve Bannon choking someone who looks a lot like House Speaker Paul Ryan while yelling, “Don’t wrinkle the suit!” (Which, of course, is funny because it’s true since Bannon often looks rumpled.)

We traverse up the stairs, where we find President Trump in bed checking his phone amid books entitled “The Little Book of Big Bombs,” “Killing a Good Thing” by Bill O’Reilly and “Florida on $810 Million Dollars a Day.”

“One hundred days in office, so many accomplishments,” Trump said, and mentions his golf handicap, increasing his Twitter followers “by 700” and being able to shoot hibernating bears. “My boys will love that,” he added.

Unpaid presidential adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump is given Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s seat, and as we see her walking to it, a window shilling her “Robe with Gavel Earrings” product “for only 1,000 rubles” pops up. Rubles, as you may know, is the currency used in Russia.

The episode then pans to Marge and Homer sitting on the sofa watching all this go down on the TV. Marge pulls a Prozac bottle out of her hair and says, “This was supposed to last me all four years.”

The segment ends with a voiceover that says, “100 days. We are 6.8 percent of the way home.” A calendar showing through 2020 pops up with another voiceover which says, “Paid for by anybody else, 2020.”

“The Simpsons” teaser has more than 3.5 million views. Watch for yourself below.

