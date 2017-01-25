ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Today 6:07 pm

5 healthy, hearty cereals to try this winter

Step up your cold weather breakfast game.

Golden Turmeric-Flax Breakfast Polenta with Sauteed Apples. 

When it’s cold outside, there’s nothing like a hot breakfast to start your day. A bowl of oatmeal, while easy to make and packed with fiber, protein and vitamins, can get boring real quick if you don’t mix it up every now and then. Playing around with different toppings, adding varieties of nuts, fruits and seeds, will pack in even more nutrition and freshen up your bowl of oats with new flavors.

If you're looking to experiment even more, remember oatmeal isn't the only breakfast grain in the field. Polenta, quinoa, and bulgur can also add the proof to your porridge.

Here are five hot cereal recipes to make your winter mornings more nourishing — not to mention, hygge.

Golden Turmeric-Flax Breakfast Polenta with Sauteed Apples 

Stephanie Clarke and Willow Jarosh of C&J Nutrition favor coarse ground cornmeal, also known as polenta, for their winter mornings, “because of its smooth creamy texture and the fact that it's a whole grain, [making it] rich in nutrients like fiber and B vitamins”.

They sprinkle theirs with flaxseed for omega-3's, turmeric and cinnamon for antioxidants (also adds a nice tinge of color) and add sauteed apples for a bit of sweetness and extra fiber. Protein-rich crumbled walnuts help keep you satiated. 

“This is a breakfast that packs in nutrition and won't leave you feeling hungry an hour later,” the nutrition-duo says. Get the recipe here

Jacked up morning oats

Make your morning bowl of oats go the extra mile by loading it up with good stuff. Instagrammer Alexandra Lein (@veggininthecity) makes hers with cashew milk, and then tops with bananas, hemp seeds, frozen berries and cinnamon. She says, "I love this recipe because it's warm and satisfying on cold days in New York and it is the perfect fuel for a busy day."

Overnight oats

Okay, so these aren’t exactly hot, but they’re a set-it-and-forget-it breakfast you can throw together the night before and then just wake up and eat, making your mornings that much easier. You make them by adding milk or water to oats (your choice of steel-cut, rolled or instant), along with any other fixings you’d like, then cover and let sit in the refrigerator overnight. The Minimalist Baker prepares hers in a mason jar, mixing (gluten-free) rolled oats with almond milk, peanut butter, chia seeds and maple syrup (or another sweetener) and then adds strawberries and bananas in the morning.  

Slow cooker/crockpot oats 

Essentially overnight oats that you can eat hot in the morning, the crockpot method is another breakfast oatmeal hack. You’ll want to use steel cut oats, also known as Irish oatmeal, and cook for seven to eight hours on low. (They’re coarser and take longer to cook, compared to fast-cooking, rolled oats, which are pre-steamed and then flattened and would end up mushy after heating for so many hours). This recipe from Instagrammer @constancelyeating adds in bulgur wheat, a mineral-rich plant-based grain, to bulk up the porridge even more. Vanilla, cinnamon and raisins sweeten it up; she tops with almonds, blueberries and chia seeds.

Breakfast quinoa bowl 

Quinoa bowls: not just for sad desk lunches anymore. Food blogger Jeanine Donofrio of Love & Lemons prepares a Cinnamon Quinoa Breakfast Bowl. Simmer two parts almond milk, one part quinoa on the stove with whole cinnamon sticks, then top with coconut flakes, peaches, raspberries and sliced almonds.

Chris Hogan had a monster AFC Championship game against the Steelers this past Sunday night.

Chris Hogan has made the most out of his time with Tom Brady, Patriots

Almost all Patriots fans will remember Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns as Tom Brady's "Return Game." That's when Brady was able to play his first game of the 2016 season after serving a four-game suspension over "Deflategate" (of which Brady has been making the NFL pay for ever since). But it also marked another key moment in the Patriots season: the Chris Hogan coming out party. Yes, Hogan already had a touchdown under his belt in Week 1, but with Brady back on the field it didn't take...
Eli Manning has been durable as can be, but his numbers are starting to slip.

Eli Manning no spring chicken at 36, Giants window may be closing with the QB

No NFL player in history has aged as well as Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who will start in his seventh Super Bowl game a week from Sunday in Houston against the Atlanta Falcons. Brady is 39-years-old and seemingly better than ever. On the flip side is 34-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, who lost to Brady’s Pats last Saturday, and on Tuesday hinted at a possible early retirement. That’s cause for minor alarm for the man Roethlisberger is most often compared to due to age...
Tony Romo will be a wanted man by several NFL teams this spring.

Crunch Time: Tony Romo to Broncos rumors pop up

These days, when a big name general manager from organization A. and a big name player who has been mentioned in trade rumors from organization B. are breathing the same air at a party – that constitutes as a trade rumor. So when Denver GM John Elway and Cowboys QB Tony Romo were spotted at the victory party for House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R) this past week, that got Broncos fans buzzing. Things worked out great for Peyton Manning in Denver when he signed there in 2012 at the age of...
Defensive end Tijuan Mason is headed to Rutgers.

Source: Tijuan Mason to commit to Rutgers

Rutgers is set to add a very big piece to their recruiting class as one of the top remaining defensive ends in the nation is ready to commit to the Scarlet Knights. Metro New York has learned that defensive end Tijaun Mason will commit to Rutgers Tuesday night, a source close to the program tells the paper. The No. 31 player in Tennessee according to Rivals.com, the three-star defensive lineman also had offers from Purdue and North Carolina State and had Toledo as a finalist alongside Rutgers....
Resident Evil: the Final Chapter

Milla Jovovich swears 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' is the last one

Milla Jovovich has a favorite “Resident Evil” film. “Undoubtedly this one,” she says. It’s her sixth go as Alice, the security operative-turned-hero against the zombie revolution, as well as the bioengineering corporation that caused it. In the first entry, from all the way back in 2001, Alice awoke with amnesia. Every film has found her battling the undead and company minions, all while searching for the truth. That, apparently, arrives in “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” which is what...
Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson: Michael Jackson was definitely murdered

Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe’s 18-year-old daughter Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson gave an exclusive interview to Rolling Stone, where she appears as the Lady Madonna and reveals all kinds of intimate family secrets.  RELATED: Chris Brown is still terrible, calls Aziz Ansari 'Aladdin' As the daughter of the King of Pop, Paris naturally railed back at unsubstantiated claims she might not be the biological offspring of the “Thriller” dynasty. (“People that knew him really well say they see...
Kanye West to appear on more episodes of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

Kanye West to appear on more episodes of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

You can expect a whole lot more of Kanye West on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", a show which I just now realized is still on. Related: Chris Brown is still terrible, calls Aziz Ansari 'Aladdin'  According to Cosmo, sources close to the show mention that in an attempt to show Kim he cares, Kanye is committed to filming more episodes of the show. The mysterious source, who definitely wasn't paid by the Kardashian camp, explained that Kanye is eager to please Kim. "He realizes that his...

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to advance construction of the Keystone XL pipeline at the White House in Washington January 24, 2017
New York

Brownstones in East Harlem.12Photos

East Harlem on the rise

Today 5:36 pm Thing are changing in "El Barrio.” Over the past two years, East Harlem — also known as Spanish Harlem with a predominantly Puerto Rican, Dominican and Mexican diaspora — has slowly become more gentrified. According to a plan put forward by the city late last year, the area might potentially be undergoing rezoning that would bring more retail stores and restaurants. And with that comes new residents. Agents have noted that a number of first-time buyers are purchasing properties in the...

Philadelphia

The Eagles are hoping up-and-coming position coach Mike Groh can improve their lackluster receiving corps.

If anyone can fix the Eagles' wide receivers, newly hired Mike Groh can

Today 4:03 pm Mike Groh was announced as the Eagles’ new wide receivers coach Monday. Groh, who spent 2016 as the Rams' wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, replaces the outgoing Greg Lewis.   Unless substantial reinforcements arrive this offseason, Groh may well be taking over the most difficult job on the Philadelphia staff. Coaxing improvement out of the Eagles receivers proved too tall an order for Lewis’ first year as a receivers coach in the NFL.   In 2016, Jordan Matthews was the Eagles...

Boston

UCLA's Lonzo Ball is getting plenty of No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick buzz.

NBA Mock Draft 2017: Josh Jackson to Celtics, Lonzo Ball to Heat

Today 1:48 pm Danny Ainge isn't afraid to stretch the truth from time to time, especially when it concerns potential trades involving high draft picks. But I believe the Celtics boss when he says that he believes the top of the 2017 NBA Draft is one without a clear-cut No. 1. A year ago at this time, everyone was salivating over Ben Simmons - and lo and behold, he wound up being the No. 1 pick.  Expect this year's draft season to be like 2015. Jahlil Okafor was at the top of most every mock draft from...
