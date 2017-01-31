Since Valentine’s Day falls right in the middle of New York Fashion Week we took a break from the fall collections and spoke to designers about the most romantic thing that’s happened to them. Take notes — these so beat flowers and chocolate.

“Erin just got married and I am about to get married.” — Max Osterweis, Co-designer, Suno

“My new favorite thing is eating in bed, I think it’s the ultimate luxury! So, I say the height of romance is being served food in bed!” — Chris Benz, designer, Bill Blass

“My son William, who's 6, just wrote me his first love note last week, which I thought was the cutest thing. I posted it on Instagram” Michelle Smith,designer, Milly

“Coming home to a vase with hand-made paper roses, only to find that the stems were made from the pieces of a new fly fishing rod.” Nicholas Kunz,co-designer, Nicholas K

“Horseback trip into the Gila Wilderness, hot springs and dinner by a campfire.” Christopher Kunz, co-designer, Nicholas K

“When someone takes the time to make you something, that’s pretty meaningful, because not only does it require a lot of thought, but it’s both personal and it’s actually someone’s time. My husband made me a very large volume book of every text message and photo we sent each other during the first year we were dating. It’s huge! Like 900 pages but it’s pretty amazing.” Carol Lim, co-designer Opening Ceremony and Kenzo