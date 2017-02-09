1. The Beyonce of bouquets

Urbanstems just launched a new collection of pop-star-inspired bouquets: The Adele ($35), The Bey, left, ($80), and The Gaga ($65), all delivered fresh. urbanstems.com

2. Work it

Carbon38 x Curtis Kulig Soho sports bra, $75, carbon38.com

3. The prettiest candle around

Diptyque limited-edition Rosa Mundi candle, $68 6.5 oz. candle, diptyqueparis.com

4. Pucker up

Smith & Cult The Tainted Lip Stained Flatte in Lovesucker, $24, smithandcult.com

5. Her new heart-shaped box

Jules Kae “Luci” crossbody bag, $168, juleskae.com

6. Come correct

Ruffino Sparkling Rose, $14.99, Wine stores nationwide

7. Surprise your crush

Dancing Deer’s The Flirt Gift ($27.99 with shipping) can be sent anonymously to any recipient to sweeten his or her day. Just don’t be creepy. Dancingdeer.com

8. Hello, lover

& Other Stories sheer lace bra ($39); briefs ($17), stories.com

9. Breakfast in bed is your new ritual, thanks to sunny tray set

Wolfum x Thing Ind. tray set, $98, wolfum.com