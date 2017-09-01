And what is the polite response? Find out here.

Eid Mubarak is a greeting used during two important holidays for Muslims worldwide. Photo: Twitter/NYCComptroller

Eid Mubarak is trending on social media and celebrities, politicians and common folk alike are wishing all Eid Mubarak.

Celebrating #EidalAdha with the Muslim community in Saskatoon this morning. Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/VmRKLry2PD — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 1, 2017

To all those celebrating around the world #EidMubarak 🕌☪ pic.twitter.com/aWZmArz1df — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) September 1, 2017

To British Muslims from British Jews: Eid Mubarak! And may our two communities continue our vital #interfaith work together. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/kllhJEcblD — Board of Deputies (@BoardofDeputies) September 1, 2017

To everyone celebrating across our city and around the world: Eid Mubarak! #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/q0Zxm56XHy — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) September 1, 2017

Wishing the Muslim community in NYC and around the world a joyous and blessed #EidalAdha! #EidMubarak from my family to yours! pic.twitter.com/NzS7H15wBA — Scott M. Stringer (@NYCComptroller) August 31, 2017

This Eid a special treat from Splash for all my fans in the Middle East . pic.twitter.com/yxZnHcueKB — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2017

Eid Mubarak! With love from LA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4QN0E8XHi8 — Amy Jackson (@iamAmyJackson) June 25, 2017

What is Eid Mubarak?

Eid Mubarak is a traditional Muslim greeting reserved for use on the festivals of Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr.

“Eid” translates to English as “celebration” or “holiday.” “Mubarak” means “blessed.” During the festivals of Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr, you can use the greeting “Eid Mubarak,” say “Have a blessed holiday” or wish someone “Happy Eid.”

Eid is pronounced as “eed” as in the word "feed.” Eid Mubarak is basically pronounced just as it looks, with emphasis on the “barack” in mubarak.

How do I respond when someone says Eid Mubarak to me?

You can say “Khair Mubarak,” which wishes goodness on the person who greeted you with Eid Mubarak. You can also say “Jazak Allah Khair,” which translates to “May Allah reward you with goodness.”

Or, you can simply say “same to you” or “thank you.”

What is Eid al-Adha?

Eid al-Adha is also called the feast of the sacrifice. It honors the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son when commanded to do so by God. During Eid al-Adha, an animal is sacrificed with one-third going to the poor or needy, one-third given to relatives and neighbors and one-third kept by the family who made the sacrifice.

When Eid al-Adha takes place is based on the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Adha 2017 was Aug. 31 through Sept. 1.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr is the feast breaking the fast ending Ramadan and was started by the Islamic prophet Muhammad. Muslims are encouraged to forgive and forget any wrongs committed against them on this day. An act of charity is obligatory and often money is given to the needy.

The day of Eid falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal, but the lunar months are determined by religious authorities based on the observation of the new moon, so Eid al-Fitr happens on different dates in various places. IN 2018, Eid al-Fitr will begin on the evening of June 14 and end on the evening of June 15.

Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha are two holidays celebrated by Muslims worldwide.