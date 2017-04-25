Introducing the 7-day gummy bear cleanse

Green juice is the glitter of the fad diet world —we can’t seem to shake it, even when we think the health fad has overstayed its welcome.

But if a new collaboration between Pressed Juicery and Sugarfina is any indication of the culture around this craze, maybe, just maybe people are finally catching onto the fact that juicing isn’t all that healthy for you — really! (You might remember Sugarfina as the company that set the internet on fire with the introduction of their rosé and champagne gummy bears.) The two instagram famous companies recently launched a joint venture that made us check to see if it was April Fool’s Day: green juice gummy bears.

No matter where you stand on candy or green juice, the combination seems questionable at best. The green juice recipe used in these gummies supposedly tastes like apple, lemon and ginger, according to The Chalkboard Mag, a website backed by Pressed Juicery, the juice company churning out these chewy treats. But those sweeter flavors still come hand-in-hand with savory notes of a healthy dose of spinach, turmeric and spirulina.

They’re selling the bears through the Sugarfina website in Pressed Juicery bottles of varying sizes as well as in packs of seven mini bottles, which they’ve labeled their “cleanse.”

The bitty bears also come with a hefty sugar price tag: 21 grams per serving, or 7 teaspoons of sugar. (For the record, that’s more sugar than you’ll find in a full-size Kit Kat bar.) The “gummy bear cleanse” language might be all fun and games, but it does send uninformed consumers confusing messages.

It’s easy to assume these adorable edibles are a healthier version of the classic childhood snack since they’re a collaboration with a juice company, but three of the first four ingredients in these bears are a form of sugar. Which gets us back to the primary issue: Green juice actually isn’t all that healthy. The green juice off of which these bears are based packs 24 grams of sugar into a bottle with no fiber to blunt the spike in blood sugar.

So go ahead and buy them as a gag gift for your gym buddy, but do us a favor and refuel after your workout with neither green juice nor gummy bears. Your body will thank you.

H/t: TheChalkboardMag.com