What $15 million buys in Boston’s most exclusive neighborhood

The rare opportunity to live in one of Boston’s most elite squares just came up—but you’ll need a cool $15 million to make that dream a reality.

Louisburg Square, located in the Beacon Hill neighborhood, came to be in 1826 and sits between Mount Vernon and Pinckney Streets. It’s famous for the narrow park that runs down the middle, enclosed by a wrought iron fence and ringed with Greek Revival-style row houses with a mixture of bowed and flat facades, some of the city’s most expensive real estate. The last private park in Boston, it features a notable statue at either end: one of Christopher Columbus and one of Aristides the Just, both believed to have been donated in the 1850s.

Property rarely turns over in the Square, which some of the most notable names in Boston call home, including former Secretary of State John Kerry. Historic Louisburg Square residents include portrait painter John Singleton Copley, Swedish opera singer Jenny Lind and “Little Women”author Louisa May Alcott.

Just listed, 85 Pinckney Street is the picture of Beacon Hill living, with a classic brick facade, black shutters and overflowing window boxes. The 7,000 square foot space sits at the very top of Louisburg Square and is on the market for $14,950,000. It hasn’t been for sale since 1997, when it sold for just under $5 million.

The property offers the quintessential, turn-of-the-century brownstone package: sky-high ceilings with crown molding, detailed built-ins, handsome wood paneling, curving staircases (or you could take your private elevator), chandeliers hanging from ceiling medallions and a two-tiered roof deck with panoramic views of the city. Five bedrooms and seven bathrooms mean you and your whole family will be comfortable, but be sure to reserve the top floor bedroom with a clear view of the John Hancock Tower for yourself.

Although, after paying $15 million, you still might want to invest in more modern window treatments. It seems no space is perfect.

Most homes in Louisburg Square haven’t been on the market since the 90s, so you’d be a fool to let this opportunity pass. If you’re worried about that mortgage payment, Zillow estimates you could get about $42,000 a month in rent. But if $15 million is in your budget, get ready to gaze out your windows at the picturesque Square, step out onto true Boston cobblestones and wave to your neighbor, John Kerry.