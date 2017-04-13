Game over! Nintendo discontinues NES Classic Edition

Nintendo has announced it will discontinue its NES Classic Edition. The final shipments will be sent to retailers throughout April.

A representative from Nintendo released a statement to IGN:

Throughout April, NOA territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year. We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability. We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologize. We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product.

In July 2016, video game fans were ecstatic when Nintendo announced plans to release a miniature version of the original Nintendo video game console with 30 classic games built in for only $60.

The original release date of the NES Classic Edition mini system was November 11, 2016. After Nintendo's annoucment, it quickly became one of the hottest items on every video game lover’s Christmas list — if you were able to find it. Within minutes of its release, the game system was completely sold out everywhere.

Nintendo wasn’t expecting the video game system to be a hit and consequently was unable to meet high demands.

According to IGN, Nintendo didn’t plan on having the NES Classic Edition a long-term product, so that might explain the limited run.

If you're interested in buying one, you might have luck at one of the big box stores, such has Walmart, but most likely you'll be able to find it on Amazon.com or some other online retailer.

If you were one of the lucky people to get one of the gaming systems when it was released, you are truly blessed. You just scored yourself an instant classic item and could make a lot of money selling it on eBay.