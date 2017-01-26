As promised, President Donald Trump issued an executive order Jan. 20, just hours after taking the oath of office, that began the process of appealing the Affordable Care Act.

The signature health care legislation crafted by former President Barak Obama has helped more than 20 million Americans gain coverage since 2010, resulting in the lowest uninsured rate in history. Other provisions have helped young adults afford plans and made it illegal to deny coverage based on pre-existing conditions.

But Republicans have vilified the reform measures — nicknamed Obamacare — which have in some cases saddled customers with plans with high deductibles and high premiums while narrowing care networks.

Repeal will leave an estimated 18 million uninsured in the first plan year following repeal, then 32 million by 2026, according to official estimates, but the true impact will vary state to state.

To find out which states would suffer most from the ACA repeal, WalletHub analyzed the expected growth in uninsured populations, the presence of Planned Parenthood funding, the potential for lost jobs and economic impact, the growth in uncompensated care costs and the share of insured young adults across all 50 states plus the District of Columbia.

Here's how WalletHub ranked all 50 states based on which residents had the most to lose:

1. Massachusetts                  18. Montana                                  35. Wyoming                                             

2. West Virginia                     19. Illinois                                      36. Tennessee                                 

3. Kentucky                            20. Washington                             37. Idaho 

4. Rhode Island                      21. Maine                                     38. Missouri

5. Oregon                               22. Minnesota                               39. Virginia                   

6. North Dakota                      23. Maryland                                 40. North Carolina      

7. New Hampshire                  24. Vermont                                  41. Florida

8. Michigan                             25. Colorado                                 42. Alaska 

9. Ohio                                    26. Delaware                                43. Georgia 

10. Connecticut                      27. Wisconsin                               44. Kansas

11. Iowa                                  28. Louisiana                                45. Utah 

12. Pennsylvania                    29. Indiana                                   46. South Carolina

13. Arkansas                          30. Hawaii                                    47. Arizona 

14. District of Columbia          31. Nebraska                               48. Alabama 

15. New Jersey                      32. Nevada                                   49. Oklahoma

16. California                          33. New York                                50. Mississippi

17. New Mexico                      34. South Dakota                         51. Texas