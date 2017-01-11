"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild"

Awarded as the best of Electronic Entertainment Expo 2016, this game promises to satisfy fans' nostalgia with an open world full of dungeons and puzzles. It is compatible with Wii U and Nintendo Switch. No exact release date has been announced yet.

"Injustice 2"

Heroes of DC Comics fight back in the sequel to 2013's Injustice: Gods Among Us. The main novelties of NetherRealm Studios upcoming game is the customization of armor, which now offers different styles of fighting. The game will be available on May 16 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

"Resident Evil 7: Biohazard"

The return of one of the most popular horror series for gamers will be marked by a new claustrophobic environment that, for the first time, will feature a first person perspective. Its release is scheduled for Jan. 24 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC (with a special version for PlayStation VR headset).

"Red Dead Redemption 2"

Despite being one of the most expected games to be released in 2017, not many details about the sequel to 2010's Red Dead Redemption have been released. However, it has been confirmed that this action-adventure will bring players to the world of American Wild West. It will be released for PS4 and Xbox One during the second half of the year.

"For Honor"

Presented by Ubisoft as a "hack and slash" video game, For Honor will feature a melee combat system that allows players to become historical soldiers from different eras, such as medieval knights, vikings and samurai. It will appear on shelves on Feb. 14 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

"Gwent: The Witcher Card Game"

The Witcher universe will come this year in a form of free-to-play collectible card game that appears in 2015 action “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt". No release date has been announced yet for the game that will be compatible with PS4, Xbox One and PC.