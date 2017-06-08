To score a deal, book July Fourth travel on these dates

When is the best time to book July Fourth travel? Oh, let us count the number of times we’ve tried to figure that one out. We’ve booked our July Fourth holiday weekend travel last-minute, next-to-last-minute and day of. We’ve booked our July Fourth travel on apps, websites and, back in the good ol’ days, sitting in a gray-blue chair at a travel agent’s office.

Well, if you don’t want to be disappointed with overpriced airfare this July Fourth, take the advice of travel giant and gamechanger Kayak. To determine the best days to book your July Fourth extravaganza, they analyzed fares for domestic flights and were kind enough to reveal their findings. The golden ticket? Book airfare for Sunday, July 2, and fly home on Wednesday, July 5, with airfare hovering around $200. Meanwhile, be sure to avoid Thursday, June 29, or Friday, June 30, for your outbound flight, and Friday, July 7, for your return, when airfare averages are around $400.

Interestingly, the same tip applies for Labor Day weekend as it does for July Fourth: Kayak advises planning your vacation so you depart on Sunday, Sept. 3, and return home on Tuesday, Sept. 5, to snag a deal for around $171.

With services like Kayak Trips, this company is far more than a travel-fare aggregator. They offer oft-overlooked tools and functions to make travel easier. Plus, once you try Kayak Trips, you’ll realize it’s like having your very own virtual travel personal assistant — and you’ll never look back. They also release wildly interesting data, trends and general travel tips on their helpful blog. So grab a coffee, sit back and figure out where you’ll be viewing the fireworks this year. Let your imagination run wild and rest assured that your wallet won’t suffer for it.