1. Make a Mile high Mary
The Bloody Mary cocktail kit, $24, wandpdesign.com
2. Because you've got his back
"Runwell" backpack, $995, shinola.com
3. On the prowl
Gucci watersnake-trim "Ace" sneakers, $640, mrporter.com
4. To the moon and back
Corgi lightweight pattern socks, $28, jcrew.com
5. Light it up
"Hashish" ceramic candle, $68, jonathanadler.com
6. Check your heart — it's racing
Fitbit "Surge" fitness watch, $249.95, nordstrom.com
7. He's a smooth operator
"Gameface" moisturizer, $50, triumphanddisaster.us