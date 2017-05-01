What should you get your mom for Mother's Day? Moms deserve the world, but since we can't give them that personalized wine glasses, flowers, jewelry, coloring books, travel gear and more will have to do. We found the top seven gifts to get your mom for Mother's Day this year, so you don't have to!

1. Ipad / Tablet Case; Society6 - $25

If your mom, like many, comes home to curl up with her Ipad or tablet to read or play endless rounds of Candy Crush at night, a tablet décor is the perfect gift for her this year! Pick out one that matches her personality, interests, or even one that has art from her favorite book or movie.

2. Personalized Travel Gear; Zazzle - $22.30

For the mom that is always away on work, trying to visit you, or just ready to explore the world - a monogrammed passport book or luggage tag is a great gift idea! It’s also a great way to hint at a surprise upcoming trip.

3. Glass Ceiling Necklace; UncommonGoods - $68

To show the hardworking and empowering mom you care, the shattered glass ceiling necklace is the right gift. It is a beautiful way to pay tribute to her accomplishments and show how you notice the path she’s paved for you and is an amazing reminder that you look up to her.

4. Personal Picture book; Shutterfly - $15.99+

Putting together a picture book online doesn’t take long and will easily become a gift that your mom will cherish forever. Shutterfly will even take your pictures and put them into a design for you, or you can customize each page and include a heartwarming message.

5. Adult Coloring Book; Amazon - $3.76

Coloring books for adults are an increasingly popular trend as they are great stressed relievers. If your mom is stressed and needs a simple way to relax, or if she is crafty but doesn’t always have time to start new projects, she’d love to get an adult coloring book or two.

6. Personalized Wine Glasses; Things Remembered - $15 each

Any wine mom would love to get personalized wine glasses. If you’re looking to get your mom something she will actually use, these monogrammed glasses are your best bet.

7. Flowers; 1800flowers.com - $29.99+

You can’t go wrong with flowers. Find out your moms favorite and ship them to her door, or surprise her by sending them to her work. To make it special, order flowers that are planted instead of picked so she can keep them longer!

