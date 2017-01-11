Activists protest NYPD captain's dismissive comments on acquaintance rape: video

Women’s activists gathered outside an NYPD precinct in Brooklyn Tuesday to protest remarks made by its commanding officer about the seriousness of acquaintance rape last week.

Unsatisfied with Capt. Peter Rose’s apology posted to Twitter Monday, dozens of activists from the New York City chapter of the National Organization of Women (NOW) demonstrated outside the precinct and demanded further measures be taken to ensure every rape be taken seriously.

New Yorkers, city officials and social media users were appalled at the remarks seeming to trivialize acquaintance rape that Rose made while explaining the 62 percent increase in rapes in his 94th precinct in 2016. There were 13 reported rapes, and only three arrests.

“It’s not a trend that we’re too worried about because out of the 13, only two were stranger rapes,” he had told DNAinfo.com.

Elaborating on his statement at a community meeting, Rose said that the other 11 rapes involved coworkers and people who met on dating apps. “They’re not total abomination rapes where strangers are being dragged off the streets."

"If there's a true stranger rape, a random guy picks up a stranger off the street, those are the troubling ones," Rose told a reporter. "That person has, like, no moral standards."

Rose’s official apology posted to Twitter on Monday began with “my sincerest apologies for the comments I’ve made,” and was accompanied by an attachment that continued: “I deeply regret the statements I made last week about rape. I failed to communicate accurately how I respond to reports of rape, and the actions the department as a whole takes. My comments were not meant to minimize the seriousness of sexual assault.”