Hope you’re sitting down for this — it’s been 20 years since “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” was published. Yes, we’re all old, but not being school-age anymore means we can drink the boozy Butterbeer at Nitehawk Cinema’s Harry Potter weekend brunch series.

For three months beginning this weekend, the Williamsburg dine-in theater will be screening all eight Harry Potter films to commemorate the start of the series back in 1997. Because this is Nitehawk, known for their elaborate Film Feasts, there will of course be food and drink specials like grown-up Butterbeer (two kinds of rum, porter reduction, spiced butter, brown sugar, served hot — there will be a kids version, too) and Chocolate Frogs (milk chocolate-shaped frog with Cap’n Crunch pieces).

RELATED: Under the Radar 2017 will blow your mind with the best of new theater

This weekend’s screenings of the first movie are already sold out, but tickets ($12) are still available for next week’s showing of “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” on Jan. 14 & 15 at 11:15 a.m. And if that’s not enough Potter for you, Nitehawk is also taking the fun to The Strand on Jan. 12, when two teams will debate the merits of books vs. films.