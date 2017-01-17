After locking down Rookie of the Year at last year’s Vendy Awards, Mr. Bing has finally settled down into more permanent digs in Midtown.

The Hong Kong restaurant-turned-NYC street vendor’s savory Chinese street crepes were the hit of Urbanspace Broadway Bites in winter 2015. Owner Brian Goldberg has stuck to the nomadic life, popping up at seasonal markets and street fairs in addition to catering gigs.

As of today though, you can get Mr Bing’s Northern Chinese street crepes (full name jianbing) from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Urbanspace Vanderbilt, the food hall behind Grand Central at 230 Park Ave. Their signature is the Peking Duck Bing, with good reason, but there’s also barbecue pork, “drunken chicken” and an egg-filled veggie bing, along with bottled drinks.

They’re in soft opening mode until Monday, Jan. 23 — once the restaurant settles into its new digs, Goldberg says to expect an expanded menu of dumplings and side salads, with bubble tea, Beijing-style yogurt and possibly some sweet items.